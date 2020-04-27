Junior Registry Manager, South Pole – Medellin/Bogota

Over the last 12 years, South Pole has delivered over 170 million carbon credits and over 140 thousand renewable energy certificates. Management of our accounts in the carbon credit and REC trading registries, as well as our inventory in our internal tracking tool is a key aspect of both the supply and sales side of South Pole’s business.

In this role you will be working within our Portfolio Management team and your responsibilities will extend to all registry-related activities, such as ensuring efficient and accurate delivery of carbon credits and RECs to our broad base of clients, and coordinating with our Project Development team for project compliance, registration and issuance. A successful candidate will be exceptionally detail oriented and be an apt communicator across time-zones, cultures and teams.

On the other hand, you will be supporting the administration and logistics of the Commercial team, defining and measuring annual, semester, quarterly and monthly key performance parameters as well as planning strategy review meetings. Your work will greatly impact the stability, fluidity, efficiency and consistency of the Commercial team, especially regarding the Colombian Carbon Tax Market.

Tasks and responsibilities

Registry & process management (80%)

Ensure client satisfaction by executing timely, accurate and efficient carbon credit and REC deliveries

Management of carbon credit and REC inventories in international certificate trading registries and in the company’s internal tracking tool

Ensure effective and efficient coordination with sales managers, technical implementation teams and accounting

Contribute to internal certificate management process development and improvement

Actively track regulatory changes and advise project managers of the requirement for worldwide compliance as needed

Data maintenance and regular reconciliations of our accounts

In a general role (20%)

Complete knowledge of the ERPA agreements that are signed with the projects that have available carbon credits to deliver to purchasers

Be aware of the status of the existing projects’ implementation stage and support project managers in any help they may need to strengthen and maintain relations with the project owners

Coordination of carbon credit radication processes at the Ministry of Environment for purchasers

Support in the creation, generation, implementation and monitoring of key performance indicators and annual, semester, quarterly and monthly objectives of the area

Your profile

University degree or higher in Business Administration or some other relevant discipline is required

Experience in areas related to the environment and sustainability

Technical expertise, or a professional theoretical and conceptual knowledge and understanding

Research and analysis skills, including budget tracking, financial forecasting, and project evaluation and monitoring

Detail oriented, with abilities in data processing and merging (CSV files, excel, google sheets), as well as in the use of statistical analysis platforms like Python and R for Data Science

Ability to work on Excel and Google sheets with dynamic tables and formulas

Ability to create high quality written documents (proposals and deliverables)

Ability to work on assignments that are diverse in nature, applying company policies, processes and procedures to resolve a variety of issues

Excellent abilities in organization and administration and ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, stressful environment

Ability to prioritize tasks and support program implementation while ensuring adherence to required policies and protocols

Can solve basic problems independently and receives only general instructions on new assignments or projects

Excellent oral and written command of Spanish and English

Ability to manage relationships and inter-institutional coordination

Some flexibility with regards to working hours

Proactive and problem solving approach to work

We offer

Be part of a growing and multicultural company with a real purpose

Excellent team spirit working with dedicated and enthusiastic people

The opportunity to use your skills, experience and enthusiasm to help a growing company with big ambition

