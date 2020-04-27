California rulemaking timeline uncertain for tweaks to power, industrial free allocation

California regulator ARB does not yet have a timeline for the next rulemaking process that will alter future power and industrial sector allocations under the state’s ETS, with some sources saying the state could wait until the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is known.