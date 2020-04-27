Direct air capture technology faces $100/tonne floor without mass deployment -experts

Companies may see the cost of removing GHG emissions through direct air capture (DAC) technologies bottom out at $100 per tonne in the near term, according to experts, even as some entities say they can realise cheaper abatement opportunities.