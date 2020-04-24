Speculators’ California carbon allowance positions stabilise as prices rise

Published 21:43 on April 24, 2020 / Last updated at 23:43 on April 24, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators' total California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings remained mostly flat week-on-week as prices climbed on the secondary market, while compliance entities further trimmed their position, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released Friday.