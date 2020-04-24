Program Officer, American Carbon Registry, Winrock International – Arlington, Virginia/Remote

GENERAL

The non-profit American Carbon Registry, (ACR), an enterprise of Winrock International, is a leading carbon offset program recognized for its strong standards for environmental integrity and quest to innovate. Founded in 1996, ACR has over two decades of unparalleled experience in development of rigorous, science-based carbon offset standards and methodologies as well as operational experience in the oversight of high-quality offset project listing, verification, registration, offset issuance, serialization and on-line retirement reporting.

ACR is an ARB approved Offset Project Registry (OPR) for the California cap-and-trade program. The process of providing the highest-quality client service – being responsive, accurate and helping to solve problems, has become the hallmark of ACR’s success in the California regulated carbon market and led to a majority market share of all ARBOCs. ACR is also positioning itself for a role in new compliance offset markets in other U.S. states, in the ICAO CORSIA market, and under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and is spearheading a new capital markets product and service offering.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Program Officer is a technical role within the American Carbon Registry (ACR), contributing to all aspects of ACR services, including, but not limited to ensuring the highest level of quality for all ACR-registered projects and related offset credits issued by ACR. The Program Officer will have a detailed understanding of and experience in carbon markets, a range of offset methodologies (ODS destruction, mine methane capture, livestock, industrial and forestry / land use), and GHG quantification and verification requirements to ensure that projects move through the Registry process efficiently, while ensuring ACR/regulatory compliance and technical rigor and quality.

The Program Officer will review and approve offset project listing applications, data reporting and verification documents; constructively engage with ARB and other regulatory agencies, project developer clients and verification bodies to formulate responses to technical issues; and engage with relevant state agencies, clients and other market stakeholders. The Program Officer will support activities to secure ACR approval in new U.S. compliance markets and international compliance markets such as ICAO and under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The Program Officer will also contribute to the development and approval of innovative ACR GHG emissions reduction quantification methodologies and verification strategies for carbon and capital markets.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Accurate and timely review and approval of documents for listing, verification and registration of California compliance projects including ODS, Livestock, Mine Methane Capture (and potentially forestry) as well as new protocols as approved by ARB as applicable, following ARB technical protocol requirement and all regulatory requirements under AB32.

Accurate and timely review of documents for listing, certification and registration under the ACR offset program, including offsets eligible for other compliance as well as the voluntary market, in a variety of sectors with emphasis on industrial sectors (ODS / refrigerants, landfill gas, energy).

Track and understand technical guidance from the Air Resources Board related to the approved Compliance Offset Protocols and the Cap and Trade Regulation affecting Registry processes.

Collaborate in standards and/or methodology development and approval including drafting standards and verification requirements, overseeing technical review with experts, managing the stakeholder consultation and scientific peer review process and resolving technical and policy issues for publication.

Contribute to the development of a new product and service offering for green bonds, specifically developing benchmarks, indicators and quantification for target sectors and appropriate verification requirements.

Serve as an ACR technical representative on key GHG/carbon market committees (i.e. American National Standards Institute, ISO)

Represent ACR at meetings with clients, regulatory agencies and other organizations.

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials to support ACR operation and business development.

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Advanced degree in Environmental Science, Physical Sciences, Natural Sciences, International Development, Forestry, Agriculture, Engineering, or related field.

Experience: At least 10 years of business experience including at least 6 years of direct experience working with projects in the carbon, ecosystem, sustainability or other environmental markets. Deep expertise in fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, including verification and auditing standards and procedures of GHG quantification and reporting in the California compliance market as well as the voluntary carbon market required. Networks with climate change practitioners including project developers, verifiers, regulators / governments, and accreditation bodies (ISO, ANSI etc).

Skills:

Demonstrated expertise in developing GHG accounting and verification standards and methods in regulated carbon markets. ARB certification in Verification and in offset protocols including ODS Destruction, Livestock, Mine Methane Capture strongly desired.

Demonstrated project management ability including tracking and meeting deadlines, budgeting and reporting for multiple activities and clients.

Ability to work independently, to manage work flow effectively and to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Demonstration of high level of client service including thorough and timely responses to client and partner enquiries.

Excellent interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Strong technical, analytical and statistical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset.

Other: Must be available to travel domestically for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer.

