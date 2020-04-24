REDD+ Program Officer, Architecture for REDD+ Transactions, Winrock International – Arlington, Virginia/Remote

The REDD+ Program Officer is an important technical role within ART (Architecture for REDD+ Transactions) providing support to the ART Secretariat and staff on all aspects of implementation of the ART. This will include providing technical support and training to ART Participant Countries and jurisdictions, developing technical analyses, development of outreach materials, coordinating expert committees, review of documents, report writing and registry operations.

ART prides itself on providing technical expertise and responsive service to interested participants, jurisdictions and stakeholders. The REDD+ Program Officer will have (or quickly obtain) a detailed understanding of the ART program and TREES, REDD+ quantification and monitoring methods and the carbon market. The incumbent will provide support to ensure that ART is managed efficiently, while ensuring technical rigor and quality.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Review and provide substantive feedback on REDD+ registration documents submitted for Secretariat review, verification and ER issuance under ART.

Assist in coordinating expert committees, including preparation of meeting materials, development of memoranda, management of contractual documentation

Contribute to the technical assistance, training and support of ART participating countries and jurisdictions

Assist in coordination of the ARB Board, including assembling materials for ART Board meetings, taking meeting minutes, and preparing communications and analyses to the Board

Develop technical analyses, presentations, outreach materials, and reports to support the work of senior ART staff

Support the development of reports to funder and track progress towards objectives

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist with contracting, mobilizing and monitoring short term consultants and peer reviewers

Provide administrative support to ART Board and ART Senior staff

Directly support business development including funding proposals

Coordinate jointly implemented activities with other Winrock business units

QUALIFICATIONS AND BACKGROUND

Education: Bachelor or advanced degree in Forestry, Natural Resources Management or related field.

Experience: The candidate must have at least 5 years of experience working in REDD+, international carbon markets or related environmental markets including ecosystems and sustainability. The candidate must have familiarity with REDD+ accounting and quantification methods, fundamental greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting principles, including verification and auditing standards.

Skills:

Understanding of approaches for quantifying emissions from deforestation at a jurisdictional scale.

Experience with ArcGIS and its application in REDD+ MRV

Ability to manage project operations and workflow effectively, to track and meet deadlines for multiple tasks.

Strong technical, analytical and statistical skills.

Strong speaking, presentation and written communication skills.

Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Fluency in one or more additional languages is an asset, especially Portuguese or Spanish.

Strong interpersonal skills, impeccable integrity and trustworthiness, sense of humor, and diplomatic approach to problem solving.

Ability to consistently interact with others in a professional, courteous, and tactful manner, maintain a positive attitude and good working relationships, and work effectively in a team setting.

Ability to work independently for timely completion of quality deliverables.

Other: Must be available to travel for short-term assignments. Commitment to Winrock’s mission and interest in market-based approaches to reducing greenhouse gas emissions required. Candidate must be comfortable working in a flexible, high-paced environment and able to work well in teams and also independently.

Winrock is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all people and value diversity and inclusiveness. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to perceived or actual race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, family care status, or any other basis protected by law.

