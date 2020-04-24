Americas > US Supreme Court to weigh lawsuit next month against RFS compliance placement

Published 17:17 on April 24, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:17 on April 24, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

The US Supreme Court will decide at a May conference whether to take up a case that challenges the point of obligation under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), with refiners arguing the EPA should reconsider that facet of the biofuels programme on an annual basis.

