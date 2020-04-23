NA Markets: California allowances test $16 level again as RGGI dips on thin volume

Published 22:40 on April 23, 2020 / Last updated at 22:40 on April 23, 2020

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) continued to rise on the secondary market this week as prices oscillated around the $16.00 mark, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) dropped on relatively thin volume.