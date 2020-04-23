Pennsylvania models 78-Mt emissions cap for RGGI-aligned carbon market

Published 18:16 on April 23, 2020 / Last updated at 21:43 on April 23, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania has modelled an initial carbon budget of 78 million tons for its draft power sector ETS, as a RGGI-aligned programme would force coal power offline but still keep natural gas supplying over half of the state's electricity through 2030, according to an analysis published Thursday.