Natural gas generation is accounting for a larger share of California’s power mix amid the coronavirus pandemic, likely mitigating some electricity demand destruction caused by the statewide ‘shelter-in-place’ order.
California relying on natural gas generation during COVID-19 lockdown
Natural gas generation is accounting for a larger share of California's power mix amid the coronavirus pandemic, likely mitigating some electricity demand destruction caused by the statewide 'shelter-in-place' order.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.