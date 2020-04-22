Americas > California mints 1.2 mln offsets in first issuance since March

California mints 1.2 mln offsets in first issuance since March

Published 22:57 on April 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:25 on April 22, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

California issued nearly 1.2 mln new offsets and reduced the invalidation period on an additional 2.3 mln existing credits, according to data published by regulator ARB on Wednesday.

