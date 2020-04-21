Head of Climate Action, Vertis Environmental Finance – Madrid

Vertis Environmental Finance is looking for a

HEAD OF CLIMATE ACTION

Position based in Madrid

We are looking for a radical leader in corporate sustainability services. A motivated, passionate leader who wants to leave a legacy. A true leader who can drive forward our mission to enhance Climate Action for corporates so we can save our beautiful planet. How? By being the leading force in transitioning heavy industry to a low-carbon economy.

Vertis has been inspiring change in the carbon markets since 2001. We have helped over 1,500 industrial firms, utilities, banks and airlines gain a better understanding of the markets and finance emission reduction investments – then we have motivated them to change their businesses and make a difference.

Are you ready to disrupt?

No one needs to sell the idea of saving the planet anymore. We all know the planet is in trouble. Can you inspire and energise our clients, make them think differently, realise that change is possible and support them to implement that change? Then we need you to lead our Climate Action team.

You will help clients to go beyond compliance obligations and embrace voluntary corporate action: from comprehensive foot-printing and carbon lifecycle assessment, to voluntary offsetting, in-setting, internal climate reduction strategies, internal carbon reduction projects and activities, and developing radical new green business models. As Head of Climate Action, it will be your mission to inspire them to change their thinking, their strategy, and ultimately shape their low carbon, sustainable transformation.

What you will do

Build and lead the Climate Action team and help to grow and expand a high potential business across countries and sectors building on a strong base of over 1,500 industrial clients.

Guide our corporate clients to better understand, develop and implement sustainable practices and to deliver on ambitious climate action goals.

Develop and implement commercial strategies to win business opportunities that lead to high impact projects and revenue growth.

Use your technical expertise to advise clients, ensure their satisfaction.

Build, grow, and manage a high-performance team, serving as a leader, coach and mentor.

Be a champion of Vertis. Build and embody our brand in the market and help Vertis deliver thought leadership content.

What we look for

10+ years of quality experience and technical expertise in carbon markets, corporate climate action, and/or broader sustainability experience working for a leading international organisation, private consultancy or for a leading private sector player.

Senior technical expertise with some or all of the following: compliance and voluntary carbon market standards, project development and MRV; carbon foot-printing, product and supply chain lifecycle assessments; GHG emission baselines and estimation of mitigation potential; in-setting and off-setting methodologies; corporate climate strategy development, disclosure requirements (CDP, SBTi, ESG); certifications, standards & labels (i.e. ISO certification, products & buildings standards, energy efficient labels) and related communication strategies; and with emerging corporate sustainability products or initiatives (triple bottom-line, circular business models, net-zero, etc.).

Demonstrable track record with successful business development, acquisition and sales growth in previous roles, including provable success winning large, strategic projects and developing long-term partnerships with the customers.

Strong business acumen to understand environmental sustainability challenges, assess business risks, and to identify top market opportunities. We need an innovative thinker with a pragmatic and solution-oriented mind-set.

Strong understanding of the dynamics and trends of European sustainability markets, including global compliance & voluntary carbon markets, climate policy, and related corporate sustainability and environmental requirements.

Experience with corporate business strategy, operations and procedures, and demonstrated capacity to improve organisational efficiency.

Demonstrable people management, coaching and leadership skills.

Excellent English written and oral communication skills. Ability to speak and write articulately, and gain credibility with a variety of audiences. Additional fluency with European languages a plus.

Master’s degree in Climate Policy, Climate Finance, Corporate Sustainability or related fields. Additional MBA, Post-graduate degree or PhD a plus.

Willingness to travel regularly.

What we offer

A long-term career prospect at Vertis – a pioneer in environmental commodity trading

Competitive base salary and exceptional commissions – opportunity to become a partner in the business line.

Become a real hero. Walk into a fulfilling work with a clear purpose and the chance to leave a legacy.

Direct access to more than 1,500 industrial clients willing to act on climate, creating a measureable and positive impact on global sustainability.

A platform to inspire change and provide thought leadership on corporate sustainability issues.

Lead Vertis’s Climate Action team, a growing team of high-value individuals, working on exciting, innovative projects all across Europe and around the world, with a high degree of autonomy and independence.

One job. One mission. Hundreds of radical ideas.

Are you ready to embark on a new journey? If yes – visit https://vertis.com/en/page/join-us.