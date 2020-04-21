RFS Market: RIN prices slide as oil lobby requests biofuel mandate adjustment

Published 19:38 on April 21, 2020 / Last updated at 22:35 on April 21, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit prices receded Tuesday as a major oil industry trade group requested the EPA change biofuel quotas under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) due to a recent court ruling.