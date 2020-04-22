China urged to take green exit from virus crisis amid growing domestic resistance

Published 00:01 on April 22, 2020 / Last updated at 23:16 on April 21, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

China should pick a new growth strategy with decarbonisation at its centre as the country puts together its next five-year plan in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis, according to two reports released Wednesday, just as industry pressure is building on Beijing to scale back on environmental efforts.