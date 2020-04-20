Thailand, British Columbia to take extra time to re-apply for CORSIA eligibility

Published 16:50 on April 20, 2020 / Last updated at 22:19 on April 20, 2020

Thailand and British Columbia will miss UN body ICAO’s Monday deadline to resubmit their offset programme applications for eligibility under the CORSIA global aviation scheme, as they seek to make changes to their methodologies for future intakes.