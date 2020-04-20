General Manager, Corporate Governance and Services, NZ Climate Commission – Wellington

The passing of the Zero Carbon Bill, with historic cross-party support, was a landmark moment in New Zealand. It established a framework for reducing emissions by 2050 and achieving a climate resilient future.

A key part of this framework is the establishment of an independent Climate Change Commission. The new Commission’s role is to advise the Government on regular five-year budgets for emissions, climate change policy, and progress towards targets.

Its advice will help the Government to set targets, prepare policies and plans to reduce emissions, adapt to climate change and increase climate resilience. Key to success in its establishment phase will be building the Commission’s credibility, capability and capacity while delivering to a high standard and connecting to develop constructive and meaningful relationships with stakeholders and iwi/Māori.

The General Manager, Corporate Governance and Services will create the infrastructure and systems to enable the Commission to deliver on its goals and objectives. You will be responsible for the design and implementation of organisational policies, processes and systems, together with business planning to support the governance and corporate support functions.

Reporting to the Chief Executive and as a member of a new senior leadership team, key accountabilities include;

Leading the development of a high-quality board work-programme and overseeing its delivery

Leading the Corporate Services function including, human resources, financial management, information services, legal services, health and safety, and, procurement and facilities management

Developing a highly-engaged team of in-house staff and external service providers to deliver agreed timely work

Building, developing and maintaining key relationships

Working collaboratively with the rest of the Senior Leadership team you will demonstrate a strong understanding of the concepts embodied in the Treaty of Waitangi and their application to the Commission. You will communicate a shared view of the Commission’s strategic direction and role model the behaviours that foster a high performing culture where collaboration is encouraged and feedback welcomed.

The role requires substantial experience in, and, knowledge of;

The requirements of governance and corporate services, including reporting requirements in a public-sector agency and/or crown entity.

Well-developed business and financial management skills and experience.

Good strategic and risk management practices, complemented with effective planning and organisational skills.

Te Ao Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and tikanga

Prior experience in setting up the corporate services functions, ideally in a devolved situation where there has been a requirement for virtual/online engagement rather than a traditional work setting would be a significant advantage.

A relevant tertiary qualification in management, business administration or finance, preferably to a post-graduate level is sought.

It is a tremendously exciting time to join the Commission. Climate change is a global phenomenon and New Zealand has the opportunity to position itself as a world leader and be an influential voice in identifying and agreeing solutions to it.

To find out more about the role, please contact Chris Gilchrist on 027 555 2074 or alternatively, Shane Mackay on 021 887 842. For further information about the role and the application process please email Samantha Jacob at jacob@ocg.co.nz