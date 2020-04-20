General Manager, Strategic Engagement and Planning, NZ Climate Commission – Wellington

The passing of the Zero Carbon Bill, with historic cross-party support, was a landmark moment in New Zealand. It established a framework for reducing emissions by 2050 and achieving a climate resilient future.

A key part of this framework is the establishment of an independent Climate Change Commission. The new Commission’s role is to advise the Government on regular five-year budgets for emissions, climate change policy, and progress towards targets.

Its advice will help the Government to set targets, prepare policies and plans to reduce emissions, adapt to climate change and increase climate resilience. Key to success in its establishment phase will be building the Commission’s credibility, capability and capacity while delivering to a high standard and connecting to develop constructive and meaningful relationships with stakeholders and iwi/Māori.

Reporting to the Chief Executive and joining a new senior leadership team, The General Manager, Strategic Engagement and Planning will build a high-performing team, set the culture and create the systems and approaches to deliver the Commission’s strategic and engagement objectives.

It is a forward-looking role, identifying and managing opportunities and risks, developing strategies to improve performance, and managing high stakes issues. It will also lead the engagement and communications functions of the Commission, providing high-quality engagement and consultation planning, coordination and logistics.

This role will be core to building the newly formed Commission’s reputation both nationally and Internationally. It will require proven political savvy and a background in developing and implementing effective engagement and relationship management strategies with key stakeholders.

Other key accountabilities include;

Leading, in collaboration with the senior leadership team and in consultation with the Chief Executive, the strategic planning and accountability reporting functions and being responsible for the integration of work programmes and planning across all functions.

Developing strategies that deliver meaningful and effective engagement and consultation which are consistent with the objectives of the Commission and which meet the requirements of the Climate Change Response Act.

Overseeing the implementation of existing strategies and increasing the Commission’s Māori capability.

Leading, in collaboration with the Chief Executive and senior leadership team, the management of critical high-stakes issues.

Working collaboratively with the rest of the Senior Leadership team you will demonstrate a strong understanding of the concepts embodied in the Treaty of Waitangi and their application to the Commission. You will communicate a shared view of the Commission’s strategic direction and role model the behaviours that foster a high performing culture where collaboration is encouraged and feedback welcomed.

The role requires substantial experience in, and, knowledge of;

Strategic planning frameworks and methodologies, supported by a sound understanding of the development of organisational capability.

Proven political savvy and experience operating in a highly complex government and political environment.

Horizon scanning, anticipating potential opportunities and risks and developing mitigation strategies.

General business management and leadership competencies.

A relevant tertiary qualification, for example communications management or political science, preferably to a post-graduate level is sought.

It is a tremendously exciting time to join the Commission. Climate change is a global phenomenon and New Zealand has the opportunity to position itself as a world leader and be an influential voice in identifying and agreeing solutions to it.

