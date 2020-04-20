Chief Science Adviser, NZ Climate Change Commission – Wellington

The passing of the Zero Carbon Bill, with historic cross-party support, was a landmark moment in New Zealand. It established a framework for reducing emissions by 2050 and achieving a climate resilient future.

A key part of this framework is the establishment of an independent Climate Change Commission. The new Commission’s role is to advise the Government on regular five-year budgets for emissions, climate change policy, and progress towards targets.

Its advice will help the Government to set targets, prepare policies and plans to reduce emissions, adapt to climate change and increase climate resilience. Key to success in its establishment phase will be building the Commission’s credibility, capability and capacity while delivering to a high standard and connecting to develop constructive and meaningful relationships with stakeholders and iwi/Māori.

Reporting to the Chief Executive and as a member of a new senior leadership team, the Chief Science Advisor will set the scientific culture and ethos of the Commission and create the robust framework within which research and analysis will ensure high-quality and fit-for-purpose advice. As a recognised knowledge broker you will provide scientific advice and support thought leadership for the Board and Chief Executive, while setting the scientific context for the wider organisation, key stakeholder groups and broader community.

Key accountabilities include;

Leading scientific advice on climate change mitigation potential and their impact, ensuring the Commission’s advice is based on robust scientific evidence and supporting the development of high quality policy settings.

Implementing quality assurance processes that underpin the delivery of timely, quality research work across the Commission.

Providing scientific guidance on both strategic and operational decisions, and the setting of strategic outcomes and performance objectives.

Communicating a shared view of the Commission’s strategic direction and role modelling behaviours which foster a culture of performance and collaboration.

Anticipating trends, identifying new research opportunities, encouraging innovation and making recommendations on future research initiatives.

The role requires substantial experience in, and, knowledge of;

Current research methodologies and extensive experience in quantitative and qualitative research methods as well as mathematical and statistical modelling.

The machinery of government at a political and operating level.

Working in partnership with Maori/iwi and demonstrating a strong understanding of mātaurangi māori.

Te Ao Māori, Te Tiriti Waitangi and tikanga

Communicating complex scientific issues to a wide range of stakeholders including non-technical experts, underpinned by the rigour of the research.

Quality assurance systems and methods to support robust research and analysis.

The successful applicant will be a scientist with a proven ability to distil complex information down into its key elements and communicate those effectively to a variety of audiences to support good-quality decision making, particularly, but not solely, in a policy context. They will be able to deeply engage with scientific evidence outside of their particular field of expertise. A doctorate qualification (preferably post-doctoral) along with a well-established reputation in a relevant area at a national/international level are prerequisite for the role.

It is a tremendously exciting time to join the Commission. Climate change is a global phenomenon and New Zealand has the opportunity to position itself as a world leader and be an influential voice in identifying and agreeing solutions to it.

To find out more about the role, please contact Chris Gilchrist on 027 555 2074 or alternatively, Shane Mackay on 021 887 842. For further information about the role and the application process please email Samantha Jacob at jacob@ocg.co.nz