Global Projects Manager, Environmental Products Trading Business, Shell – London

The role is as a Global Environmental Projects Manager within the Environmental Products Trading Business (EPTB). You will be expected to manage a global portfolio of carbon credit generating projects. You will be working in a rapidly evolving business area, often in challenging regulatory and legal environments, requiring you to be agile and perform well under pressure.

You will be a part of a global team of capable and motivated individuals and as such, will benefit from the ability to work and form relationships with a diverse set of individuals.

Accountabilities

The Global Environmental Projects Manager will be an integral part of the EPTB team supporting the team with the management of carbon credit projects and providing project due diligence and technical risk management advice for all projects.

The role will require you to

Oversee the portfolio of Projects globally; track status, manage issuances, ensure contractual commitments and options are correctly reflected in Trading systems, communicate progress, forecast (volume and dates), risks (volume and value) and carbon credit invalidation via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon standard administrators to the desk and core functions that support the business.

Accountable for registration, verification and validation of primary projects in line with regulated/voluntary standards

Accountable for centralization and storage of project information and contracts

Provide technical due diligence and risk management expertise to the Originators for all current & future projects

Conduct site visits where appropriate and attend verifications to manage key relationships and to enhance project risk awareness

Ensure all projects have the required up to date accreditation

Manage relationship with global carbon standards (VERRA, UNFCC, Gold Standard amongst others) and Registries (Markit, Gold Standard). Work closely with said agencies to keep up to update on changes to methodologies, program rules and registries.

Work with the global Deal Management Team to ensure payments to brokers, developers and consultants are paid on time.

Keep up to date on new standards, regulatory changes and communicate changes in a timely manner to the team

Help to maximise the gross margin of the Global Environmental Products team, being prepared to share time and resource across deals that are often global in reach

Follow best practice in the engagement and interaction with counterparties, ensuring all desk activities comply with financial and market regulations as well as Shell’s compliance manual.

Requirements

We require a detailed oriented individual with excellent project management skills and capable of contributing to the team ethos. Working under tight deadlines and conflicting pressures, the candidate will prove able to continue delivering to an excellent standard, with clear focus on the priorities in hand.

Candidates are required to have a wide set of multidisciplinary skills including

Degree in Environmental Sciences, Sustainable Forest Management, Environmental Governance or equivalent

Experience of managing portfolios with accountability for volume forecasts, delivery forecasts and technical risk management

Carbon accounting including implementing environmental projects, applying program and methodology requirements

Knowledge of global Emissions Trading Schemes and Voluntary Carbon markets and the fundamental drivers of these. Prior experience of voluntary markets or Carbon standards desirable

Experience in audit and assurance processes

Strong commercial awareness

Attention to detail, excellent communication & presentation skills

Strong demonstration of Shell’s Code of Conduct

Fluency in the English essential, other languages desirable

Company Description

Shell started operations in the United Kingdom more than 110 years ago. Since then we have grown into a leading innovative oil and gas company that rewards its employees by investing heavily in their careers and learning. Our people are our greatest asset, and our commitment to your career will see you thrive in a work environment that offers an industry-leading development programme. When your ideas travel, Shell will benefit and innovation will thrive. Shell has a key role to play in helping meet the UK’s growing energy demand, whilst using innovative technologies to develop cleaner energy. We are the largest FTSE 100 company in the UK by market capitalisation, and make a significant contribution to the UK economy. As well as processing 35% of the gas coming into the UK, we serve more than four million customers at our filling stations each week. Shell employs some 6,400 skilled staff as well as many contractors.

An innovative place to work

There’s never been a more exciting time to work at Shell. Everyone here is helping solve one of the biggest challenges facing the world today bringing the benefits of energy to everyone on the planet, whilst managing the risks of climate change.

Join us and you’ll add your talent and imagination to a business with the power to shape the future – whether by investing in renewables, exploring new ways to store energy or developing technology that helps the world to use energy more efficiently.

An inclusive place to work

To power progress together, we need to attract and develop the brightest minds and make sure every voice is heard. Here are just some of the ways we’re nurturing an inclusive environment – one where you can express your ideas, extend your skills and reach your potential.

We’re creating a space where people with disabilities can excel through transparent recruitment process, workplace adjustments and ongoing support in their roles. Feel free to let us know about your circumstances when you apply and we’ll take it from there.

We’re closing the gender gap – whether that’s through action on equal pay or by enabling more women to reach senior roles in engineering and technology.

We’re striving to be a pioneer of an inclusive and diverse workplace, promoting equality for employees regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

We consider ourselves a flexible employer and want to support you finding the right balance. We encourage you to discuss this with us in your application.

A rewarding place to work

Combine our creative, collaborative environment and global operations with an impressive range of benefits and joining Shell becomes an inspired career choice.

We’re huge advocates for career development. We’ll encourage you to try new roles and experience new settings. By pushing people to reach their potential, we frequently help them find skills they never knew they had, or make career moves they never thought possible.

Disclaimer

Please note We occasionally amend or withdraw Shell jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.

Before applying, you are advised to read our data protection policy. This policy describes the processing that may be associated with your personal data and informs you that your personal data may be transferred to Royal Dutch/Shell Group companies around the world.

The Shell Group and its approved recruitment consultants will never ask you for a fee to process or consider your application for a career with Shell. Anyone who demands such a fee is not an authorised Shell representative and you are strongly advised to refuse any such demand.

Shell is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

APPLY HERE