Speculators’ California carbon positions rise alongside secondary market prices

Published 21:25 on April 17, 2020 / Last updated at 21:25 on April 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators grew their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings and reversed four consecutive weeks of declines, while compliance entities appeared to trim their positions this past week, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.