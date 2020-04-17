Marathon to temporarily idle California’s Martinez refinery

Published 19:52 on April 17, 2020 / Last updated at 21:48 on April 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Marathon Petroleum announced Friday that it will idle its Martinez refinery this month because of lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially lessening the company’s compliance obligations under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and WCI cap-and-trade programme.