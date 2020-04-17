Virginia to install state-run RGGI auctions after bill passage

Published 16:43 on April 17, 2020 / Last updated at 16:43 on April 17, 2020

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will revise its existing RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation to implement state-run auctions as the state eyes entering the Northeast US power sector carbon market next year.