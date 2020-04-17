Pennsylvania GOP legislator requests halt to RGGI proceedings amid virus pandemic

Published 15:36 on April 17, 2020 / Last updated at 15:36 on April 17, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania’s House environment committee chair has called for Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) administration to scrap plans for crafting a draft RGGI-aligned ETS regulation, arguing the programme would be a detriment to residents and businesses in light of the coronavirus outbreak.