Refining NZ to join ETS, announces strategic review

Published 14:10 on April 15, 2020 / Last updated at 14:10 on April 15, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand’s only oil refinery will be brought into the nation’s emissions trading scheme after its exemption agreement with the government expires at the end of 2022, the company said, while announcing a strategic review of its role in the domestic fuel market.