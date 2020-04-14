EMEA > EU Market: EUAs tumble back below €20 after breaking technical supports

EU Market: EUAs tumble back below €20 after breaking technical supports

Published 21:01 on April 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:38 on April 14, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slid 6% on Tuesday after a weak auction and mixed signals from wider markets helped pushed carbon below a key technical support level near €20.

EUAs slid 6% on Tuesday after a weak auction and mixed signals from wider markets helped pushed carbon below a key technical support level near €20.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software