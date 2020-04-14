Chief Executive Officer, Beyond Zero Emissions – Melbourne

ABOUT THE ORGANISATION

Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE) is a not-for-profit organisation building support to transition Australia to a zero emissions economy and drawdown of carbon from the atmosphere over the next decade. Their goals are consistent with emissions reductions required to avoid dangerous climate change in line with the most advanced climate science. Since 2006 BZE has built a reputation globally as one of Australia’s best thinks tanks through its influential and impactful research, winning many awards, but more importantly by demonstrating ‘how’ a zero emissions future can be achieved. Recent successes include NT: The 10 Gigawatt Vision and Repowering Port Augusta, reports that were instrumental in pivoting those regions toward a renewable energy based economy, changing policy and creating opportunities for investment and jobs growth. BZE’s unique volunteer led model has enabled them to harness the creative energy of hundreds of highly qualified volunteers and other professionals as well as ordinary community volunteers.

ABOUT THE ROLE

BZE are now seeking a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to bring these technical roadmaps to life, open doors to new audiences and lift the profile of BZE to new heights as the urgency to respond to climate change surges.

The CEO reports to a highly skilled and engaged Board of Directors, and will lead BZE to develop a new vision and strategic direction that builds upon their brand and reputation to deliver solutions around the social and economic implications of climate change. This role presents an opportunity for an audacious and entrepreneurial leader to make their mark and position BZE as a key contributor to the policy debate and to influence practical industry responses to climate change. Naturally the CEO will also be responsible for ensuring that BZE operates efficiently and effectively, applying sound business principles to the operations, whilst identifying and converting opportunities for growth and impact. A key part of the role will be to develop a coherent strategy and plan to build the brand with new audiences, particularly with governments and the corporate sector and become a highly sought-after voice on issues around the solutions to climate change.

This is a unique opportunity for an experienced, strategically-minded, authentic and pragmatic leader, who has strong commercial, brand management, and sophisticated stakeholder skills, to lead an organisation at the forefront of finding solutions to climate change. Being the ‘face and voice’ of BZE you will be comfortable under the spotlight, pro-actively seeking opportunities to raise the profile of the organisation with relevant audiences. You’ll be courageous leader, not afraid to take calculated risks, who is inclusive, collaborative and credible, able to inspire and communicate with influence across senior government, corporate and community audiences and potential partners. Sophisticated communication skills, a passion for a zero emissions future and a ‘can-do’ attitude are important qualities for this role, as will an ability to open new doors to key decision-makers. Key to your success will your entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, and ability to identify, capitalise and deliver on the opportunities to grow, advocate and influence for impact. If this sounds like you then you should seriously applying for this rare opportunity.

HOW TO APPLY

Before applying please obtain a position description, selection documentation and instructions on how to apply by visiting http://searchlightgroup.com.au/careers and downloading an Information Pack.

Contact Michael Holdway on (03) 9600 1137 for a confidential discussion.

Please submit your application by midnight 26th April 2020.

All third party and unsolicited CVs will be forwarded to Searchlight Group.