California’s carbon floor price set to rise by at least 5% in 2021, despite inflation cut

Published 14:55 on April 10, 2020

California’s ETS floor price next year is on track to rise sightly more than 5% despite inflation dropping month-on-month in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal data released Friday.