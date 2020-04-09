Team Leader, Emissions Trading Scheme Compliance, NZ Environmental Protection Authority – Wellington

Employer: Environmental Protection Authority

Job Category: Science and Environment

City/Town: Wellington – Wellington

Region: Wellington

Job Type: Ongoing – Full Time

Posted Date: 09-Apr-2020

Closing Date: 17-Apr-2020

We are looking for a new team leader to join our Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement (CME) group to lead, grow and develop our team responsible for CME activities with regards to the Emissions Trading Scheme that we administer under the CCRA.

We’re working for the good of New ZealandYou’ll join a leadership team working across the group, facilitating and leading the business as usual delivery of our CME functions and quality and technical improvement initiatives which will support and underpin improved delivery of our obligations in a robust and efficient manner. We keep our internal and external customers and stakeholders centre of all that we do while we work to do good for New Zealand. Our multi-disciplinary team of compliance, monitoring and enforcement officers work together, supporting each other to carry out this essential role in maintaining and upholding New Zealand’s environmental regulatory regime for the good of all of Aotearoa today, and for future generations.

You will be an experienced people leader who has the ability to lead compliance, monitoring and enforcement work with a focus on developing and implementing the work plan, training and development of staff, and robustness of processes. You will have experience working in a fast moving busy regulatory environment.

In your new role you will be accountable for the leadership and management of the Emissions Trading Scheme Compliance team, developing systems and processes that ensure participants in the scheme know and understand their obligations. You will also be responsible for contributing to the wider CME leadership and ensuring key internal and external relationships are developed and maintained within a complex legislative environment.

The nature of the work is varied and you will be provided with interesting and challenging opportunities to enhance your career as a regulator and people leader. We have a great team of people who are passionate in their roles and being part of a multidisciplinary CME team, wonderful to work with, and have a sense of fun. We are focused on being a proactive regulator and doing good for New Zealand. Our workload is expanding and if you think you’d fit right in, then come and help create the change New Zealand needs.

What we’re looking for – a highly-organised individual with:

Relevant tertiary qualification in compliance, investigations, science, engineering or environmental management and/or relevant experience in a related field

A proven record of people leadership skills and experience

A depth and breadth of understanding of ETS legislation (or equivalent)

Knowledge of compliance approaches, and understands a case management approach, investigative technique, preparation of investigation case files and enforcement decision recommendations.

Good understanding of machinery of government processes and systems

What we can offer you

You will be joining a close-knit and supportive CME group who are focused and dedicated to our work and whānau. The EPA is great place to work, made up of friendly people with ambitious goals. We value our employees, and take pride in offering a positive working environment, professional development and supporting work-life balance.

Some of the benefits of working with us include weekly Māori language lessons and regular Te Ao Māori workshops, as well as frequent talks on a range of topics from fascinating external speakers. We have a variety of staff groups, from yoga to adventure running, that cater to the diverse interests of our staff, and we are working on ways to further support staff during our current context of working from home.

Please apply online including a CV and cover letter.