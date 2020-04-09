Chile to implement CO2 budget, consider markets in updated NDC

Published 19:11 on April 9, 2020 / Last updated at 23:10 on April 9, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, South & Central / No Comments

Chile will aim to peak its GHG emissions in 2025 and set a carbon budget for the coming decade as part of its new Paris Agreement contribution submitted Thursday, and will also start a public-private dialogue on how international emissions trading may help meet those targets.