Several states postpone CORSIA reporting deadline as virus-decimated airlines plea for changes

Published 18:25 on April 9, 2020 / Last updated at 18:27 on April 9, 2020

At least three large nations have postponed CORSIA deadlines for their airlines to report 2019 emission data due to coronavirus disruptions, even as auditors insisted on Thursday that the checks can be completed with little difficulty.