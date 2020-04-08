California not considering change to ETS auction schedule, compliance deadline

Published 00:06 on April 8, 2020 / Last updated at 01:21 on April 9, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB does not intend to alter its current cap-and-trade auction schedule or compliance deadlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the US, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse Wednesday.