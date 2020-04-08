California regulator ARB does not intend to alter its current cap-and-trade auction schedule or compliance deadlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the US, an agency spokesperson told Carbon Pulse Wednesday.
California not considering change to ETS auction schedule, compliance deadline
