Analyst in Environmental Policy (Vacancy#:VAR001242)

The Congressional Research Service (CRS) Resources, Science and Industry Division is seeking an Analyst in Environmental Policy. The analyst will conduct analyses that inform congressional deliberations on environmental policy and/or science issues related to climate change. This includes the ability to utilize analytical methods and techniques to analyze policy issues for the U.S. Congress. The analyst will cover environmental policy and/or science issues related to climate change. This includes knowledge of the history, trends, and current status of climate policy, federal programs, and interrelationships with other key disciplines, such as physical sciences, international relations, economics and/or policy decision making and demonstrated ability to develop expertise in new areas. Applicants should be comfortable with quantitative approaches in research and familiar with issues related to environmental policy and/or science related to climate change. Strong writing and presentation skills, including the ability to synthesize complex analyses into easy-to-understand language for a non-technical audience, are required.