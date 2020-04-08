Virus crisis to test EU resolve for tighter MSR, 2030 emission target -analysts

EU member states’ push for stricter measures for European industry emissions and support for a higher 2030 target will face a big test in the following months as the 27-nation bloc is coping with the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, a report by Refinitiv released on Wednesday finds.
An EU push to ratchet up the EU ETS and tighten 2030 emissions targets will face a big test in the following months as the 27-nation bloc copes with the coronavirus, a report released on Wednesday found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.