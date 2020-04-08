Guangdong first to break rank on China national ETS deadlines amid COVID-19 crisis

Published 13:34 on April 8, 2020 / Last updated at 13:34 on April 8, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

Guangdong province has become the first Chinese region to officially deviate from the central government’s national ETS preparation timetable, though others are expected to follow, sparking fresh concerns over whether the world’s biggest carbon market will be able to launch this year as planned.