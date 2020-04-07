EUAs to tumble to €11 on coronavirus, could crash to €5 in worst case -analysts

Published 21:19 on April 7, 2020

EU carbon prices will resume their downtrend to average €11 this quarter amid an ongoing reduction in power demand and a big fall in the bloc’s 2020 GDP due to the coronavirus, analysts said Tuesday, warning that EUAs could eventually crash to as little as €5 if the crisis persists.