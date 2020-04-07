A drop off in RGGI-covered Northeast US power consumption is intensifying due to the coronavirus pandemic, while California fuel use under the WCI scheme appears set to dip based on initial state and national data points.
COVID-19 impacts on US power markets rise, as fuel data points to lower California consumption
