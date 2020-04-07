LCFS Market: California prices sink heading into PG&E auction

Published 19:22 on April 7, 2020

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices declined ahead of utility Pacific Gas & Electric's (PG&E) Tuesday auction, though some participants thought the market was already primed for a retracement amid the prolonged coronavirus outbreak.