Manager, Market Monitoring Section, California Air Resources Board – Sacramento

The Climate Change Program Evaluation Branch is seeking a manager to lead the Market Monitoring Section, which oversees the California Cap-and-Trade Program and plays an integral role in the continued development and evaluation of the emissions market. The Market Monitoring Section is responsible for planning, evaluating, developing, and implementing strategies for protection of market sensitive information, market monitoring, and market surveillance, including ensuring rigorous oversight of the carbon market. The successful candidate will oversee a highly-skilled team tasked with evaluating and developing tools for analysis and monitoring of the emissions trading program, opportunities for program enhancements, incentives, voluntary actions, offsets, and other approaches to further California’s climate goals. The successful candidate will also provide leadership to the team to assist market participants with Cap-and-Trade Regulation compliance. Experience with regulatory oversight, economic analysis, climate change programs, market tracking and monitoring tools, corporate associations and structures, legal disclosure rules, and economic and scientific principles is highly desirable. The manager of the Market Monitoring Section will coordinate with other CARB divisions, other State agencies, and external organizations as appropriate to safeguard the carbon market. The manager of the Market Monitoring Section will also work with senior management to develop periodic reports to the Board and public outreach related to oversight and understanding of the market.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) office is located in the beautiful CalEPA building in downtown Sacramento.

Position is located in a high-rise building.

Required being in a stationary position consistent with office work for extended periods.

Standard office environment (for example, artificial lighting, controlled temperature, etc.)

Daily use of a personal computer, office equipment, and/or telephone

Job Code #: JC-198553 Position #(s): 673-450-3762-006 Working Title: Manager, Market Monitoring Section Classification: AIR RESOURCES SUPERVISOR I $9,766.00 – $12,223.00 # of Positions: 1 Work Location: Sacramento County Job Type: Permanent, Full Time

Department Information The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of innovative approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation, and the world. CARB values diversity at all levels of the organization and is committed to fostering an environment in which employees from a variety of backgrounds, cultures, and personal experiences are welcomed and can thrive. CARB believes the diversity of our employees collectively make up one of the world’s most respected environmental organizations. Join CARB and help us improve the lives of all Californians Department Website: http://www.arb.ca.gov

Application Instructions Completed applications and all required documents must be received or postmarked by the Final Filing Date in order to be considered. Dates printed on Mobile Bar Codes, such as the Quick Response (QR) Codes available at the USPS, are not considered Postmark dates for the purpose of determining timely filing of an application. Final Filing Date: Who May Apply Individuals who are currently in the classification, eligible for lateral transfer, eligible for reinstatement, have list eligibility, are in the process of obtaining list eligibility, or have SROA and/or Surplus eligibility (please attach your letter, if available). SROA and Surplus candidates are given priority; therefore, individuals with other eligibility may be considered in the event no SROA or Surplus candidates apply. Applications will be screened and only the most qualified applicants will be selected to move forward in the selection process. Applicants must meet the Minimum Qualifications stated in the Classification Specification(s).

Resume is required and must be included.

Degree and/or School Transcripts

Other – Cover Letter- Cover Letter is required and must be submitted in order to be considered for this position

PLEASE INCLUDE A ONE-PAGE COVER LETTER THAT HIGHLIGHTS HOW YOU CAN EFFECTIVELY LEAD THIS PROGRAM. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodations for the hiring interview process must request the necessary accommodations if scheduled for a hiring interview. The request should be made at the time of contact to schedule the interview. Questions regarding reasonable accommodations may be directed to the EEO contact listed on this job posting.