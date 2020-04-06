Hawaii CO2 tax legislation faces uncertain future amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hawaii legislators’ plans to approve a carbon levy proposal this year are in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the economic fallout from the virus outbreak could present an opportunity to raise critical revenue for the tourism-dependent US state, the bill sponsor told Carbon Pulse.