Consultant Climate Policy and Carbon Pricing, South Pole – Mexico City/Bogota

South Pole works with a large number of prestigious public and private sector organisations focused on climate action. South Pole works with its clients to identify and implement policies and tools to catalyse climate action, supporting wider sustainable development goals.

As part of the Climate Policy and Carbon Pricing practice within the Consultancy & Services Unit, you will focus on the delivery of high quality consultancy advice on climate change policies and carbon markets for Latin American and international clients, and be responsible for the management of small project teams. As a Consultant, you will also lead the development of proposals and participate in business development activities. You should have a strong technical background on sustainability topics, climate policy and carbon markets (compliance and voluntary markets), including international climate change negotiations (UNFCCC, Paris Agreement and Article 6) and carbon offset strategies.

You will be expected to work independently and to execute tasks related to the development and delivery of accurate, timely, and high quality products and services. You will likely work on multiple projects, interact with all levels of staff, and participate in client/partner meetings and communications.

Tasks and responsibilities

Design and plan consulting mandates with necessary know-how and skill set to ensure the most efficient and highest quality implementation

Implement and project manage the delivery of consulting mandates on climate policy and carbon pricing for international clients. This involves conducting site visits/organising workshops, attending meetings and writing reports.

Interact with and build relationships with clients

Develop proposals with the responsible senior consulting staff

Interact closely with our international internal team of consultants

Topics of engagement may include: Carbon Market Instruments, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, climate policy implementation and financing, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) advisory , CORSIA advisory

Your profile

Minimum Bachelor’s, ideally in Environmental Sciences, Engineering, Finance, Economics or related disciplines, a Master’s degree is an asset.

Relevant work experience (the expectation is at least three years) related to climate policy, carbon markets, climate finance and/or corporate sustainability

Experience working in small teams, ideally within an international and multicultural context

Demonstrable interest in working on climate change mitigation projects, programmes or instruments across sectors and technologies, especially in Latin American countries

Excellent oral and written command of Spanish and English is essential

Advanced skills in MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint are essential.

We offer

Excellent team spirit with fun and supportive colleagues

Be part of a dynamic, growing and multicultural company

Work autonomously as well as within an international team

