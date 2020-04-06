Senior Manager, Climate Program, The Ocean Conservancy – Washington DC

Job Title: Senior Manager, Climate Program

Organization: The Ocean Conservancy

Job Location: Washington, D.C.

Duration: Full-Time – Permanent

Application Website: https://oceanconservancy.org/job/senior-manager-climate-program/

ABOUT THE CLIMATE PROGRAM

Climate change has had devastating effects on the ocean and the communities that rely on it. At the same time, the ocean is a source of sustainable—and often overlooked—climate solutions. Our deepening understanding of the links between climate and ocean systems underscores the need for immediate action to maintain the essential functioning of both. Ocean Conservancy is working to advance decarbonization, realize the potential of sustainable ocean-based mitigation measures, and build the resilience of communities and ecosystems on the front lines of ocean and climate change. To these ends, Ocean Conservancy is creating ocean-climate policy solutions, coordinating with decision makers across multiple levels of government to facilitate implementation, and working to build political will to confront the interrelated ocean and climate crises.

POSITION SUMMARY

Ocean Conservancy’s climate program is expanding. The senior manager will help build, shape, and execute its work, which will include creating and implementing climate and ocean-climate initiatives and increasing demand for action. More specific activities will include development of papers, reports, and blogs; research of climate and ocean-climate issues; and engagement with decision makers and stakeholders. The senior manager will work collaboratively with other members of the climate program (including senior scientists and policy experts), will coordinate with communications and digital personnel to raise the profile of ocean/climate action, and will coordinate with government relations personnel on decision maker outreach and strategy. The senior manager will report to the director of the climate program. This position is based in Washington, D.C. with possible domestic and international travel to foster Ocean Conservancy’s relationships and leadership.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the development and advancement of the Ocean Conservancy climate program, including through Helping to create and implement new ocean/climate policy initiatives, particularly in a U.S. domestic context Conducting thorough research to support climate program initiatives Conceptualizing and creating analyses and products, including articles, reports, memos, blogs, etc. Working with the program director and other staff on fundraising materials and activities

Bolster Ocean Conservancy leadership and relationships, including through Building and strengthening relationships with key actors and influencers in climate and ocean-climate policy, such as public officials, NGO partners, funders, frontline community leaders, and others Supporting the growth of Ocean Conservancy’s public voice on ocean/climate issues, including via communications materials and social media Representing Ocean Conservancy in meetings and events



REQUIRED SKILLS/QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

Five or more years of climate policy experience—U.S. domestic climate policy expertise preferred—with a thorough understanding of U.S. climate politics/players

Demonstrated ability to design and implement successful advocacy strategies

High-level performer who thinks strategically but remains attentive to details, deadlines, and deliverables

Excellent research skills and the ability to synthesize complex and technical information relevant to climate and ocean-climate policy

Excellent writing skills and the ability to create a coherent narrative with recommended courses of action

Proven ability to communicate to a range of audiences, including ability to communicate scientific concepts to policy and lay audiences

Experience incorporating perspectives of multiple communities in policy and advocacy considerations

A collaborative style with an appreciation of a multidisciplinary team approach

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively engage a wide variety of partners, consultants, and stakeholders

Experience developing and cultivating funder relationships preferred

EDUCATION/TRAINING

Graduate degree or equivalent work experience

TO APPLY:

To be considered for this position, interested candidates must submit a resume and cover letter to jobs@oceanconservancy.org and note position title & job number: Sr. Manager, Climate Program #20-05 in the subject line.