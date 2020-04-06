Head of Green Products, South Pole – Zurich/London/Stockholm/Sydney/Amsterdam/New York/Berlin/Frankfurt

Climate Change is the biggest challenge of the 21st century. The climate crisis will not go away anytime soon. More and more people are willing to act on climate – but to excite the masses, climate action must be simple to do, easy to understand, impactful and inspiring. Ideally, whenever you purchase anything, climate action is already embedded in the product. This is what we call a Green Product.

At South Pole, a leading climate solutions company, we are very excited to announce that we are looking for a Head of Green Products. This person should be an inspiring and passionate thought leader to unleash the full power of our existing Green Products team and continue to build on our market successes for the years ahead. As mentioned above, Green Products are solutions for our corporate clients that help them engage with their end clients via their built-in environmentally friendly products and services. You will lead the Green Products practice where you will be responsible for product and strategy development, proposal development, ensuring commercial viability of the engagements, as well as overseeing efficient implementation and quality control.

Tasks and responsibilities

Develop the products of the Green Products practice

Provide supervision, guidance and technical leadership in international consulting mandates, from the proposal to implementation phases

Lead and directly manage small consultant teams

Set up, manage and develop processes and frameworks within Green Products, ensuring aligned methodology and high standard of deliverables in line with international standards in South Pole across the globe

Create and manage information materials on the Green Products services for the Key Account Management and Business Development teams

Lead and initiate initiatives in order to improve Green Products within South Pole

Act as an interface towards other product lines, Marketing, Head of Operations etc., representing the Green Products practice

Accommodate on-boarding of new team members – e.g. arrange standard training plans and keep updated training material with you

Support KAMs and regional leads in team composition as well as technical topics on Green Products

Participate in business strategy and leadership relevant internal discussions to well position our corporate consulting activities within South Pole’s overall business and offering

Establish and manage the practice budget

Ensure that South Pole has the resources to deliver in the practice. This includes participating in hiring process and contribute to staff development

Coordinate and chair meetings of your practice group to ensure knowledge transfer and building a practice team spirit

Your profile

A university degree, ideally in Environmental Sciences or Engineering, Business Management, Economics or other sustainability or business-related disciplines

At least 7 years of relevant work experience in the corporate sector at least partly in business development or marketing

Profound understanding of and experience with structuring of IT developments, to ensure seamless cooperation with our digital infrastructure team

Sound understanding of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies

Business development and commercial skills to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging and competitive market environment

Leadership and strategic management experience

Experience project manager in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geography/international context

Proven knowledge and network in the relevant fields and region

Experience in managing a team

Excellent written and oral command of English, other languages, especially German and French are a plus

National, or holder of a valid required work visa in host country

We offer

Working in a growing profit for purpose company with a real commitment to sustainability and fighting climate change

Excellent team spirit, work within a large and international team of sustainability passionate individuals

The opportunity to work with and support a culturally diverse team based around the world

