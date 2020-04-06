Head of Carbon Offering, South Pole – London/Stockholm/Amsterdam/Berlin/Frankfurt

Would you like to be part of our dynamic, global and growing team? South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. South Pole acts today ‘for a better tomorrow’. With offices all around the globe, we accelerate the transition to a climate-smart society. Our vision is “Climate Action for All”. We inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities. To further promote environmentally and socially responsible practices, we are currently looking to recruit a highly motivated and dedicated Head of Carbon Offering who is passionate about environmental markets and has an understanding of climate change mitigation. You will manage our Portfolio Management team and will be responsible for overseeing and developing business for the sales of carbon credit for the voluntary market. You will work in coordination with our Projects and Marketing teams to draft proposals in order to meet Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) needs. In addition, you will participate in different events with the objective to create new business opportunities.
Tasks and Responsibilities
Work closely with the Key Account Management team to introduce our offering to potential clients:
- Lead and draft written proposals for the voluntary carbon market
- Coordinate the offering process internally in terms of resources, content and timeline
- Optimise carbon credit deliveries
- Create and enforce best practices internally and externally
- Attend client meetings
Manage the carbon portfolio team:
- Establish and maintain track of resource utilisation
- Select the best resources available to deliver proposals based on skills and availability
- Reassign resources when needed to meet the needs of the business
- Hire new employees and organise appropriate training
Analyse client needs, gather market intelligence and identify industry trends:
- Support the development of new strategies and their implementation
- Contribute to internal working groups
- Initiate relevant intel data gathering and communicate results to key stakeholders
- Initiate and support the finalisation of new marketing content and templates
Attend exhibitions and other corporate events
Your profile
- A university degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Management, Sustainability) or a broader field with evidence of a focus on environmental or sustainability issues (e.g. Engineering, Business/Management/Finance) is preferred
- At least 7 years experience in environmental markets, particularly in carbon markets
- Thorough understanding of carbon products and markets, preferably including project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes
- Experience managing a team
- Experience working on tenders and complex offers to clients
- Excellent analytical skills including high level of numeracy, competency with Excel and, as an advantage, financial literacy
- Experience working with information management systems (CRM, accounting, databases, etc.)
- Experience working in international teams is an advantage
- Demonstrated belief in and commitment to climate change mitigation and broader sustainability objectives
- Excellent written and oral command of English, other languages, especially German and French are a plus
- National, or holder of a valid required work visa in host country
We offer
- Work in a growing global profit for purpose company with a real commitment to sustainability and fighting climate change
- Excellent team spirit, work within a large and international team of sustainability passionate professionals
- The opportunity to work with professional experts all around the world