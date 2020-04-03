WCI compliance holdings grow in Q1 as allowance surplus rises

Published 23:16 on April 3, 2020 / Last updated at 23:30 on April 3, 2020

A bulk of the Q1 WCI auction volume remained in entities' general accounts amid uncertainty in the secondary market, while regulated parties continued to deposit allowances into compliance accounts for future obligations, according to the California-Quebec programme's Compliance Instrument Tracking Service System (CITSS) report released on Friday.