NA Markets: California prices plummet to $12 on further volatility

Published 18:35 on April 3, 2020 / Last updated at 18:46 on April 3, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) cratered to $12.00 on Friday morning after an additional sell off, though bargain hunters quickly brought values back close to the previous day’s settlement.