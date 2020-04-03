Washington’s Puget Sound suspends plan for regional LCFS

Washington’s Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) will halt approval of a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) for the greater Seattle area, with the potential of reevaluating the draft clean fuels programme in the future, the regional body announced Thursday.