Deputy Programme Manager for Climate Change Programme, Centre for Science and Environment – New Delhi

Job Profile
The position involves research and advocacy in the following areas:
- New market approaches to international co-operation (Article 6 of the Paris Agreement).
- Enhancement of Nationally Determined Contributions in line with the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 C.
Duties and responsibilities
- Primary and secondary research and analysis;
- Writing reports, papers, short pieces; occasional press releases and journalistic pieces;
- Field visits;
- Close interaction with stakeholders – policy makers, farmers, civil society, media etc.;
- Advocacy through meetings/workshops/conferences in India and abroad;
- Other responsibilities as entrusted by supervisor/team head.
Competencies required
- Knowledge of recent developments in International climate policy particularly the Paris Agreement, the IPCC’s Special Report on 1.5C, and the outcomes of COP25 (Katowice) and COP26 (Madrid);
- Ability to read and summarize quantitative and qualitative information quickly and succinctly;
- Willingness to engage in proactive out-reach to policy-makers, experts;
- Strongly preferred – Familiarity with data analysis software. Please indicate training and years of experience with the software in CV, and attach any written work based on data analysis with your application.
Qualification and Experience
- Masters degree in Environmental Science/Economics/Policy or related field;
- Total work experience in climate change or environmental policy required: 4-5 years. Final designation will be based on experience.