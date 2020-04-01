Emissions Market Analyst, ENGIE – Brussels

ENGIE is a global energy company, a leading provider of electricity, natural gas, and energy services. With 153,090 employees in more than 70 countries worldwide, ENGIE achieved revenue of €66.6 billion in 2016. ENGIE is committed to being a leader in the energy transition towards zero carbon.

We are looking for talented and motivated people to create the future of energy. Join a rewarding and flexible work environment that encourages innovation and creativity, and help us meet the energy challenges of today and tomorrow.

Global Energy Management (GEM) is one of ENGIE’s Business Units. We deliver services in supply and logistics management, asset management, risk management, market access management, while contributing to the market understanding, design and efficiency and developing market solutions to accelerate the energy transition.

GEM manages one of the largest and most diversified energy portfolios in Europe, including electricity, natural gas, bulk commodities and environmental products.

With 5 trading platforms and activities in more than 50 countries, GEM has an extended geographical coverage in Europe, Asia-Pacific and in the US. It employs 1,300 people around the world.

Organization

The Emissions Market Analyst will be part of an extended team of market analysts who sit on the trading floor. Targeting superior energy market knowledge, we build independent analyses and provide positions to give to GEM & Engie a competitive advantage

Developing consistent market views (gas, power, oil, bulk, carbon, meteo) to explain market moves and forecast future evolution for internal and external clients

Delivering ad-hoc fundamental, statistical and technical analyses

Pro-actively seeking innovative solutions to improve sales, traders and business developers performance as well as to support senior managers in their decision making process.

Providing market analysis reports and services to a defined set of internal and external clients.

Providing strategic insights on new businesses linked to energy transition

Representing GEM in external forum or conferences in relation with energy market knowledge

Role

Within GEM, the Emissions Market Analyst will be especially responsible for the analysis of emission markets (EU ETS etc) as well as guarantees of origin and all certificates. In addition, he will be the point of contact to support sales and to present energy market analysis to clients in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Main Activities

The Emissions Market Analyst will specifically have to

Advice GEM and Engie divisions about emission market evolution impact on asset valuation and risk management

Manage and contribute to projects related to fundamental emission market analysis. Validate data sources; develop fundamental models or tools; set up and publish regular and ad-hoc reports.

Develop close relationship with traders and sales traders and provide some real time support

Pro-actively inform management of structural moves in the emission markets and the resulting risks or opportunities for GEM & Engie

Contribute to the development of EnergyScan (a digital platform to share market analysis).

Contribute to the publications for external clients (Daily, Weekly, Monthly).

Speak at external conferences to increase GEM’s visibility.

Promote team spirit and collaboration

The Emissions Market Analyst will work closely with the Gas, Coal and Power Market Analysts to develop cross commodity market views.

You will be in close contact with the regulation teams in charge of defining and defending GEM/Engie positions for future market design and regulation.

Work location

Brussels, ENGIE TOWER

Education and professional background

– Master degree level in economics / political science / applied mathematics / engineering / finance

– 3 to 5 years working experience

Hard skills

– In depth understanding of emission markets

– Good knowledge of power and gas markets

– Strong analytical skills (Python knowledge is a plus)

Soft skills

– Good communication skills (written & oral): Ability to explain complex issues, ability to work in multi-cultural environment

– Ability to convince and to adapt to client’s knowledge of the subject

– Reactivity, creativity, initiative, ability to cope with tight deadlines, team spirit

– You are pragmatic and able to combine analysis and synthesis

Languages

– Fluency in English

– Knowledge of Dutch is a strong plus