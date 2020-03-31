Research Director, FTE, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium – Remote

Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC) / Ecosystem Services Market

Research Consortium (ESMRC)

Position Title: Project Manager, FTE

Position Location: Remote, some travel expected

Position term: Annual Contract Basis

Interested applicants should send cover letter, along with salary requirements, and resume to info@ecosystemservicesmarket.org. Position is open until filled.

Background Information

The Ecosystem Services Market Consortium LLC (ESMC) is a member-driven consortium working with partners and collaborators across the agricultural supply chain and value chain to build a technologically advanced ecosystem services market to reward and incentivize farmers for beneficial impacts of sustainable agricultural systems. The research arm of the consortium – known as the Ecosystem Services Market Research Consortium, or “ESMRC” – is investing in critical R&D for a cost-effective and scalable approach to farmer and rancher engagement in ecosystem service markets, an approach needed to scale the beneficial impacts of sustainable practice adoption on working agricultural lands. The ESMC, aided by the ESMRC, will meet corporate and societal needs by quantifying, monitoring and verifying the environmental benefits achieved on an annual and ongoing basis. Four ESMRC Working Groups have been established and tasked with developing

and implementing specific research and development initiatives. The Working Groups, co-led by ESMC members and informed by Science Advisors chosen from a slate of national experts, will focus on the research, development, demonstration and deployment of cost-effective, scalable technologies and investments to launch the fully functioning market. The Working Groups are coordinated by a Project Manager who provides administrative, strategic, facilitation and technical support to group co-leads and participants and ensure the work proceeds as necessary in order to accomplish the goals, objectives and outcomes of ESMRC. ESMRC seeks a Research Director to work directly with the Project Manager to provide additional technical expertise and crossfertilization to the Working Groups and Science Advisors and to provide scientific support for research project development, execution, tracking and reporting, including in field demonstrations and pilot projects.

ESMRC Research Director

ESMRC seeks a Research Director (FTE contractor) to ensure consistency and coordination across Working groups, R&D projects, and pilots/field demonstrations, and to provide the needed technical support for Working Groups and proposal development, monitoring and reporting of outcomes. A dedicated Research Director will enable more consistent and expert direction and support for WG’s, while working closely with the Project Manager who will continue to provide critical operational support to WG’s, and necessary linkages to ESMC/ESMRC teams, including protocol adaptation and refinement teams and pilot project teams.

Responsibilities and deliverables:

Support technical aspects of Working Groups and Strike Teams to meet FFAR grant

objectives: Facilitation/mediation of technical discussions on Working Group and Strike Team calls and meetings Provide input on identifying and prioritizing RDD&D projects that meet ESMRC goals and objectives Support drafting technical sections of project RFPs Support leading WG Science Advisor’s technical review of RFP applications Lead monthly Science Advisor cross-pollination and coordination calls Provide technical updates during Member calls and at quarterly Member Meetings

objectives: Support for ESMRC research, development, demonstration and deployment projects: Provide guidance on research design, data collection, implementation, documentation and reporting for consistency across ESMRC work Coordinate and standardize (SOPs) data collection and storage across multiple ESMC

sub-contracted projects and pilots Identify opportunities for analysis across multiple projects and ensure appropriate completion of analysis necessary to achieve goals and objectives and FFAR grant reporting requirements Facilitate technical communication between project researchers and Working Group

Science Advisors Serve on Project Advisory Committees for individual ESMRC Working Group

projects

Support and coordinate with pilot project managers: Provide technical support for pilot project leads and partners includingguidance on research design for pilot and micro-pilot comparisons and data collection to ensure alignment with other ESMRC work Serve as the data gatekeeper for sharing of pilot project data components with appropriate ESMRC Working Group Project Leads in accordance with ESMC data privacy and security policy

Assist in translation, documentation and reporting of technical results to Protocol Team, modelers and platform developers, ESMC and ESMC/ESMRC members, including FFAR

Support drafting of technical/science sections of ESMC reports

Support publication of appropriate results and outcomes

Other tasks as necessary

Minimum Qualifications: