Project Manager, FTE, Ecosystem Services Market Consortium – Remote

Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC) / Ecosystem Services Market

Research Consortium (ESMRC)

Position Title: Project Manager, FTE

Position Location: Remote, some travel expected

Position term: Annual Contract Basis

Background Information

The Ecosystem Services Market Consortium LLC (ESMC) is a member-driven consortium working with partners and collaborators across the agricultural supply chain and value chain to build a technologically advanced ecosystem services market to reward and incentivize farmers for beneficial impacts of sustainable agricultural systems. The research arm of the consortium – known as the Ecosystem Services Market Research Consortium, or “ESMRC” – is investing in critical R&D for a cost-effective and scalable approach to farmer and rancher engagement in ecosystem service markets, an approach needed to scale the beneficial impacts of sustainable practice adoption on working agricultural lands. The ESMC, aided by the ESMRC, will meet corporate and societal needs by quantifying, monitoring and verifying the environmental benefits achieved on an annual and ongoing basis.

ESMRC Project Manager

ESMRC seeks a Project Manager to ensure consistency and coordination across the interrelated roles of protocol adaptation and refinement; pilot project oversight, planning and execution; and certification of ESMC protocols and credits, as well as programmatic certification. The Project Manager will coordinate and oversee these three related areas of work to advance development and refinement of its overarching program, working closely with members and the ESMC team. The Project Manager will report directly to the ESMC Executive Director as part of a small, growing, dynamic team in an exciting and rewarding field of work launching a national scale ecosystem services market program for the agricultural sector.

Roles and Responsibilities

The Contractor will function as Project Manager to deliver the following:

Work with the ESMC team and the ESMRC Project of ESMC to aid in accomplishing goals and objectives of the grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR). This may include variable assignments as necessary to assist with core project duties and responsibilities and ensure tracking and reporting of all ESMRC project deliverables.

Specific responsibility areas pursuant to the work of ESMC and ESMRC that contractor will act as ESMC Team Lead for include the following:

ESMC Protocol Development and Refinements: Serve as ESMC Team Lead and lead coordinator and interface with Protocol Team consultants comprised currently of TetraTech and their subcontractors Kieser & Associates and WestWater; and Applied Geosolutions / Dagan. The Protocol Team is engaged in continued protocol adaptations (for additional production systems and US geographies) and protocol refinements based on ESMC and member feedback during pilot and field testing of the protocols. The intent of protocol refinement is to improve or maintain rigor and certainty relative to quantification of ecosystem service assets from agriculture while reducing monitoring, reporting and verification costs, producer burden, and transactional friction in monitoring, reporting and verifying science and outcomes-based ecosystem service impacts. Protocol refinement and adaptation will also include the need to incorporate into protocols new or emerging technologies invested in, tested and/or developed through the ESRMC such as remote sensing, satellite imagery and other advanced analytics and lowtouch verification approaches. Serve as lead coordinator for ESMC in the selection and prioritization of protocol adaptations to meet member needs and to sufficiently prepare ESMC for a 2022 market launch and beyond. This will require working with the ESMC Team and ESMC members to plan and complete protocol adaptations and pilot testing.

ESMC Pilot Projects: Serve as ESMC Team lead to oversee planning, coordination and implementation of pilot projects to test and refine ESMC protocols and all relevant aspects of projects requiring demonstration, field testing and refinement. Responsibilities will include strategic planning to maximize ESMC impact and reach by a planned 2022 market launch. Impact will include maximizing acreage in pilots as well as engagement and coverage of major US geographies and production systems. Responsibilities will include engagement of ESMC staff, consultants and members to guide selection and development of pilot projects and to launch and provide oversight and coordination of projects, and to ensure all salient feedback from farmers, ranchers, members and pilot project participants is documented and shared and addressed in a way that leads to refinements and improvements to the ESMC protocols, processes and programs in a manner that enhances ESMC and member outcomes and contributes to a successful market launch planned for 2022. Responsibilities will also include strategic planning to address and engage technical service providers and verifiers for ESMC program as necessary, and as necessary, oversight on the planning and development of training manuals and programs for technical service providers and verifiers for the program.

Gold Standard/SustainCERT : Serve as ESMC Team Lead for Certification processes to be conducted by Gold Standard/SustainCERT, global carbon offset and ecosystem service asset certification bodies. Gold Standard/SustainCERT will certify Scope 3 corporate GHG and water risk accounting and reporting requirements and outputs, including metrics to meet Sustainable Development Goals 20303 (SDG2030) for corporate members; as well as Scope 1 carbon offset and water asset generation to meet the needs for the ESMC program. Certification will occur via review and potential refinement of ESMC protocols, as well as participation in pilot projects and field demonstrations of protocol execution and all related activities, to include the ESM GHG quantification and water quality and water quantity approach, protocols, outputs, and verification processes; to include SDG2030 metrics.

: Support drafting of grant proposals and reports; and technical input for ESMC reports

Support publication of appropriate results and outcomes through contributions reflecting specific areas of responsibility

Assume additional roles and responsibilities as necessary to achieve the success of ESMC

Minimum Qualifications: